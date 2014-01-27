Jan 27 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* More than a million people across Canada worked for minimum wages or less last year, the fourth year in a row that number has been above the one million mark, according to Statistics Canada data. Since 2000, their numbers have nearly doubled. ()

* Worried Canadian pork producers are stepping up measures to fend off a potentially devastating virus that has cut a deadly swath across the United States and is showing its first signs of life across the border. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Cash offers have been skyrocketing, as much as seven-fold, for holdout Nebraska landowners who are willing to sign quickly to allow the Keystone XL pipeline onto their property. ()

NATIONAL POST

* As the world outside sought to identify who or what is to blame for the fire that claimed the lives of 32 nursing-home residents, people of the village took refuge in their 158-year-old church Sunday for a remarkable display of solidarity and compassion. ()

* A California company is claiming a world first with a Canadian-invented product that pumps contaminated hospital rooms full of antiseptic vapour, theoretically reaching every nook and cranny and letting no bacteria live. The product is a possible solution for "terminal clean," the exhaustive disinfection of a hospital room tainted by drug-resistant superbugs or other dangerous microbes. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* A weak January doesn't necessarily mean tech stocks are bound to underperform this year, and analysts and fund managers think they are well positioned to benefit from a rebounding global economy. But following a year of outsized returns, valuations, a perennial concern in the tech sector, have once again become a source of worry. ()

* A majority of Canadian investors don't realize how damaging rising interest rates can be to their retirement portfolios, a new poll from CIBC Asset Management has found. ()