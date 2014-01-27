Jan 27 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* More than a million people across Canada worked for
minimum wages or less last year, the fourth year in a row that
number has been above the one million mark, according to
Statistics Canada data. Since 2000, their numbers have nearly
doubled. ()
* Worried Canadian pork producers are stepping up measures
to fend off a potentially devastating virus that has cut a
deadly swath across the United States and is showing its first
signs of life across the border. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Cash offers have been skyrocketing, as much as seven-fold,
for holdout Nebraska landowners who are willing to sign quickly
to allow the Keystone XL pipeline onto their property. ()
NATIONAL POST
* As the world outside sought to identify who or what is to
blame for the fire that claimed the lives of 32 nursing-home
residents, people of the village took refuge in their
158-year-old church Sunday for a remarkable display of
solidarity and compassion. ()
* A California company is claiming a world first with a
Canadian-invented product that pumps contaminated hospital rooms
full of antiseptic vapour, theoretically reaching every nook and
cranny and letting no bacteria live. The product is a possible
solution for "terminal clean," the exhaustive disinfection of a
hospital room tainted by drug-resistant superbugs or other
dangerous microbes. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* A weak January doesn't necessarily mean tech stocks are
bound to underperform this year, and analysts and fund managers
think they are well positioned to benefit from a rebounding
global economy. But following a year of outsized returns,
valuations, a perennial concern in the tech sector, have once
again become a source of worry. ()
* A majority of Canadian investors don't realize how
damaging rising interest rates can be to their retirement
portfolios, a new poll from CIBC Asset Management has found. ()