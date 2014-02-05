Feb 5 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The Conservative government is overhauling the rules that govern how Canadians vote and run for office by cracking down on rogue robocalls that have embarrassed the Tories and increasing by 25 percent the maximum allowable contributions to parties. ()

* The Royal Canadian Mounted Police has laid criminal charges as part of its probe into senators' expenses, ensuring the controversy over the conduct of Canada's unappointed legislators will continue for months to come. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Air Canada and WestJet Airlines Ltd, Canada's two largest airlines, are raising fares to make up for a lower Canadian dollar, in one of the first tangible signs that a falling currency is adding costs to business. ()

* Wal-Mart Stores Inc's Canadian venture is racing to add more low-cost items, especially fresh produce and meat, to even more outlets. In the process, the company is stealing business from incumbents, forcing them to lower their costs. ()

NATIONAL POST

* A Tunisian scientist awaiting trial for allegedly plotting a terrorist attack on a passenger train near Toronto lashed out at the Canadian government in an interview, accusing it of "colonizing" Afghanistan. Chiheb Esseghaier did not directly admit he had conspired to derail the train but neither did he deny it. ()

* The Manitoba Teachers' Society says Ottawa should appoint a third-party manager to address chronic financial problems at the Sandy Bay reserve, where teachers say their paycheques have bounced, retirees can't get access to their pensions and those who are ill can't get disability benefits. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Suncor Energy Inc is tapping U.S. Gulf Coast crudes and bringing more oil to its Montreal refinery by rail as it waits for pipelines to connect Eastern Canada with Western Canadian oil fields. ()

* BlackBerry Ltd should be cash flow positive by the fourth quarter of fiscal 2015 and spending may end up below previously announced plans, CIBC World Markets analyst Todd Coupland said after meeting with the company's CFO, James Yersh.