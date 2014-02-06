Feb 6 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Ottawa will start routinely sharing vast amounts of financial data about Americans living in Canada with U.S. tax authorities. Canada and the United States signed an agreement on Wednesday that paves the way for full implementation of a controversial U.S. crackdown on offshore tax evasion in 2015. ()

* Mayor Rob Ford will not attend World Pride in Toronto because he has not gone to a Pride parade yet and he is "not going to change the way I am," he said at the first mayoral debate of the 2014 campaign. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Ontario is seeking to vastly expand its proposed pension plan, aiming to create a new nationwide retirement savings system. The province announced plans to set up its own pension late last year, after Ottawa rebuffed an attempt to expand the Canada Pension Plan. Now, Ontario is asking the rest of the country to join it, which would effectively produce a second national pension plan, alongside CPP, albeit one controlled jointly by the provinces and territories. ()

NATIONAL POST

* The Supreme Court of Canada decision that struck down parts of Canada's prostitution laws, but suspended its judgment for a year to let Ottawa come up with a new legislative umbrella, has left the country with a myriad of approaches to prostitution. Several provinces, in fact, have not yet figured what their approach will be, leaving local authorities to figure it out as they go. ()

* Winter blasted Southern Ontario Wednesday, as two massive weather-related collisions, collectively involving almost 200 vehicles, crippled Highway 401 between Toronto and Cornwall. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Canadian banks will soon begin collecting detailed citizenship and residency information about their clients, some of which will make its way through the Canada Revenue Agency to authorities in the United States as that country cracks down on tax cheats. ()

* Partners of law firm Heenan Blaikie LLP, a Canadian legal powerhouse which has for years been a favourite place for retired prime ministers, premiers and cabinet ministers to spend their post-political days, have decided to wind up the firm. ()