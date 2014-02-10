Feb 10 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty is set to unveil on
Tuesday a final phase of belt-tightening in a budget that is a
prologue to balancing the books just ahead of an expected 2015
federal election, a feat the Tories hope will generate
sufficient surplus cash to offer tax cuts and other inducements
to voters. ()
* Wages are set to take center stage in a tough bargaining
climate this year, as unionized workers push for better
compensation after seeing pay increases ebb to a 16-year low. ()
Reports in the business section:
* After years of costly mistakes, Barrick Gold Corp
and Kinross Gold Corp have ushered in an era of austerity
in the gold sector, to be seen when Canadian miners report
earnings this week. Investors are expecting gold producers to
reduce their bullion reserves, write down more assets and record
lower profits. ()
NATIONAL POST
* An Ontario university allowed a non-Muslim to enroll in
the Huron College course, The Muslim Voice: Islamic Preaching,
Public Speaking and Worship, but then kicked him out because
they said they didn't want to open the course to auditors. ()
* A Canadian businessman who served two and a half years of
a nine-year prison sentence in Cuba on charges of bribery, tax
evasion and "activities damaging to the economy" has abruptly
returned to Canada. Sarkis Yacoubian, president of Tri-Star
Caribbean import company, was expelled from Cuba and so, is not
subject to transfer conditions that would require him to serve
the rest of his sentence in Canada. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Most of the big North American gold miners report year-end
results this week, and, thanks in part to the reserve issue,
they could be a huge mess. ()
* Law firm Heenan Blaikie's sudden demise is a much-needed
wake-up call for Canadian law firms, which are chasing too
little high-dollar business. ()