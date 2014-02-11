Feb 11 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* A new strain of computer malware infecting payment card
terminals in restaurant and gas station has compromised nearly
700 credit cards in Canada, a computer security firm says. ()
* The Conservative government is scrapping Canada's
decades-old immigrant investor program in the 2014 budget,
ending a path to citizenship that has been criticized for
allowing foreigners to buy their way into this country without
generating sufficient long-term benefit. ()
Reports in the business section:
* A wide array of manufacturing groups and companies is
urging the federal government to reach a free-trade agreement
with South Korea, warning that Canada is being beaten by rivals
in the race to do business with the fast-growing country. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Toyota Motor Corp has just announced it would
close its manufacturing plant in Melbourne, Australia, ending
more than five decades of building cars in the country. On the
heels of similar decisions by Ford Motor Co and General
Motors Co, it means by 2017 Australia will no longer have
an automobile manufacturing industry. ()
* Canada's first Green member of a provincial legislature
has shaken up the British Columbia anti-pipeline sector after
expressing what appeared to be tacit support for a $25 billion
refinery that would be built at the western edge of the proposed
Northern Gateway pipeline. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper remains relatively
unperturbed about the drawn-out Keystone XL pipeline review,
maintaining its approval is "inevitable." As far as he is
concerned, history and economics carry far more weight in
Canada-United States relations than whoever happens to occupy
the White House at a given moment. ()
* The Haisla First Nation is urging Ottawa to delay a
decision on Enbridge Inc's $7.9-billion Northern
Gateway pipeline, warning that a hasty approval "would be
illegal" in the absence of "meaningful" consultation with
aboriginal groups. ()