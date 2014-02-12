BRIEF-Total Energy Services acquires additional shares of Savanna Energy Services
Feb 12 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Chrysler Group LLC is seeking a contribution of at least $700 million from the federal and Ontario governments in high-stakes negotiations about the future of its Canadian operations. ()
* The Conservative government is inflaming a federal-provincial turf war over jobs with a 2014 budget that expands Ottawa's training role, launching new programs aimed at getting Canadians into apprenticeships and skilled trades. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Under pressure from an activist shareholder, Cliffs Natural Resources Inc said on Tuesday that it would slash capital spending, forgo a planned expansion at a key Canadian mine and shut another mine in Canada, cutting about 500 jobs. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Canada's Finance Minister Jim Flaherty set the table in Tuesday's budget for a watershed round of collective bargaining in 2014 with plans to save at least $7.4 billion over six years by reducing the benefits of former and current public servants to bring compensation costs closer to those of the private sector. ()
* The badly-needed new equipment on the Canadian military's shopping list may end up becoming a wish list over the next three years after Tuesday's federal budget pushed $3.1 billion in planned capital spending into the future. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Ottawa is giving automakers a $500-million boost, as car companies such as Chrysler Group LLC push for bigger incentives from both federal and provincial governments to continue with production facilities in Canada. ()
* Gensource announces strategy for third party project funding & termination of Yancoal off take agreement