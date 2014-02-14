Feb 14 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* More than 40 First Nations or aboriginal groups in Canada
have applied to participate in National Energy Board hearings
into Kinder Morgan Energy Partners' proposed twinning of
the Trans Mountain pipeline. The applications, say First Nation
representatives, is a signal of how Canada has changed since the
pipeline was first built across British Columbia 61 years ago.
* Under one of the roughest winters in the Upper Midwest
region, the Great Lakes had become almost completely covered
with ice. The last time they came this close was in 1994, when
Reports in the business section:
* Bombardier Inc raised its C Series cost estimate
by more than $1 billion and forecast weaker profit margins this
year, prompting concerns about the company's finances as it
struggles with development delays and uncertain demand for
NATIONAL POST
* Quebec's national assembly is set to begin final adoption
next week of a law that will legalize euthanasia in the
province, making it the first jurisdiction in North America to
allow physicians to deliberately end patients' lives. Meanwhile,
the province's College of Physicians is already envisaging a day
when some of the bill's restrictions on euthanasia will need to
* Fertility specialists are calling for minimum
qualifications for doctors offering assisted baby-making
procedures like in-vitro fertilization, saying some people are
being treated by doctors who don't have the proper training to
FINANCIAL POST
* The Canadian low-cost carrier, WestJet Airlines Ltd
plans to unveil the details of a new in-flight
entertainment system on Friday that aims to wirelessly stream
stored content and live TV as well as provide WiFi connectivity
* The Quebec government is taking control of oil exploration
on remote Anticosti, striking joint venture deals with all oil
and gas companies holding permits on the island in exchange for
