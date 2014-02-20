Feb 20 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Prime Minister Stephen Harper was again rebuffed in his
bid to press U.S. President Barack Obama to approve the
controversial Keystone XL pipeline when he raised the issue
during a North American leaders' summit in Toluca, Mexico. The
proposed TransCanada Corp pipeline, which would carry
Alberta crude to the Gulf Coast, has become a source of tension
for the two leaders. ()
* A Nebraska court decision Wednesday has thrown another
hurdle in the path of TransCanada as it pushes for U.S. approval
of the Keystone XL pipeline. ()
* Quebecor Inc has made a C$233 million ($211
million) play on Canada's wireless industry - buying valuable
wireless spectrum in the country's four most populous provinces
- though it is saying little about how it intends to use it. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Lululemon Athletica Inc says its nearly year-long
struggle with bad publicity linked to slowing growth and a messy
product recall did not reflect any corporate intent to defraud
shareholders, and that an expanded lawsuit suggesting otherwise
should be thrown out of court. ()
NATIONAL POST
* An Alberta human rights adjudicator, facing criticism for
ruling in favor of a Czech immigrant who claimed discrimination
after failing his Canadian engineering qualification exams, is
now under scrutiny for his social media comments on East African
politics. ()
* The Progressive Conservatives want to force Ontario's
public sector unions to compete for contracts to provide
government services in order to save taxpayers money. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Shares of BlackBerry Ltd rose as much as 6 percent
in extended trading on news that Facebook Inc had
acquired one of BBM's biggest rivals for such a princely sum. ()