THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau took a series of shots
at his opponents in Ottawa and Quebec City in his opening
address to more than 2,000 delegates, accusing other party
leaders of exploiting the economic worries of Canadians for
their own political gains. ()
* Executives at Loblaw Companies Ltd, the country's
largest supermarket chain, said on Thursday the company was
passing on to consumers higher costs of purchasing U.S. fresh
food and some general merchandise, while at the same time
cutting prices of other goods to lure bargain-hungry customers.
()
Reports in the business section:
* The Parti Québécois government plans to give
Quebec-incorporated companies powerful weapons to fend off
hostile takeovers. The measures, should Quebec businesses choose
to use them, would make it nearly impossible for a corporate
predator to acquire a public company against the will of its
board of directors. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Liberal leader Justin Trudeau said that his party was the
only one capable of seriously offering Quebecers a place at the
heart of government. ()
* Peter Blaikie, co-founder of Heenan Blaikie LLP, has sent
staff an internal email in which he attributes the law firm's
demise to controversial business dealings in Africa. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Royal Dutch Shell Plc is leading an industry
pushback against the scope of British Columbia's proposed tax on
liquefied natural gas exports, extending a standoff over fiscal
terms for the upstart sector. ()
* Canada's grocery price war continues to take a toll on
Walmart Canada, which reported on Thursday its
fourth-consecutive quarter of falling same-store sales and
customer traffic but improved its market share. ()