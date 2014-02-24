Feb 24 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* John Tory will end months of speculation on Monday by declaring his candidacy for Toronto mayor, promoting low taxes and a downtown relief subway in a bid to unseat Rob Ford. ()

* Canada's middle-class is mortgaging its future to stay afloat, making the Canadian dream "a myth more than a reality." That is the blunt assessment of an internal Conservative government report, an unvarnished account of the plight of middle-income families that is in contrast to the rosier economic picture in this month's budget. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Maple Leaf Foods Inc Chief Executive Michael McCain is asking for patience. Again. The meat company he runs - and owns one-third of - is nearing the end of a multiyear restructuring in which it is replacing production facilities and opening a new distribution system. ()

* After struggling through a year that Target Corp executives are probably relieved to put behind them, they now face further uncertainties, since the retailer is currently grappling with skittish consumers who are heading to stores less often. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Federal Liberals passed a controversial resolution calling for the de-criminalization of medically-assisted suicide during their policy convention on Sunday. ()

* Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said Canada's economy could post surprising growth this year as optimism remains strong around the U.S. recovery. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* TekSavvy Solutions Inc must hand over the names of hundreds of its customers accused of illegal file sharing, the Federal Court ruled this week, but internet policy experts say the carefully crafted decision actually lowers the odds of "copyright trolls" setting up shop in Canada. ()

* With the ups and downs of the Keystone XL pipeline becoming a national obsession, many of those keeping score became more pessimistic this week about the United States approving the project because of a lack of progress at the Three Amigos summit in Mexico, in addition to an unfavourable ruling by a lower court in Nebraska. ()