Feb 27 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The Conservative government says it shut out opposition
parties from a historic delegation to Ukraine because one leader
made light of the crisis and the other "wouldn't pick a side" at
the outset of the political uprising. ()
* The federal government has ruled that the proposed New
Prosperity copper-gold mine near Williams Lake cannot proceed,
striking what could be a final nail into the project that has
put the province of British Columbia at loggerheads with Ottawa.
()
Reports in the business section:
* Royal Bank of Canada's latest quarterly results
prove the lender can consistently make over C$2 billion ($1.80
billion). Now the country's most profitable bank must
demonstrate it can earn even more. ()
* One of the world's biggest and most respected hedge funds
predicts that Canada's economy has a tough decade ahead of it.
Ray Dalio's Bridgewater Associates says the country's economy is
just beginning a tough period of rebalancing. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Alberta is on track to record a C$1.4 billion surplus on
day-to-day spending this year, but it will be C$8.5 billion in
the hole on the capital side due to borrowing for new schools
and roads. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Despite posting vastly lower sales than it expected in
Canada, Target Corp expects its sales in this country to
double this year over last, but it has a long way to go before
hitting its longer-term forecast of C$6 billion. ()