THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Long-simmering tension between Toronto Mayor Rob Ford and
the city's police chief reached a new level of animosity with
the mayor daring Chief Bill Blair on Thursday to "arrest me." ()
* With its flagship project rejected once more, Taseko Mines
Ltd is refusing to throw in the towel, saying it will
not give up its bid for a federal judicial review of what the
company calls a flawed environmental report. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Bruce Power is working to secure the commitment from its
two leading shareholders - TransCanada Corp and the
Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System - for a 15-year,
C$15 billion ($13.5 billion) project to refurbish six Candu
reactors at its Lake Huron site. ()
* Amid signs of a cooling Canadian economy and slower
personal borrowing, the country's largest lenders are reporting
stellar results, reviving memories of a recent earnings season
when four of the Big Six banks reported record profits. ()
NATIONAL POST
* At the just-concluded Liberal national policy convention,
a motion called for Australian-style gun control in Canada. This
would see a huge number of guns seized from their owners in
exchange for monetary compensation, and then destroyed. The
motion was defeated, but that didn't stop some Tory members of
parliament from warning lawful gun owners that the Liberals are
out to get them. ()
* Quebec's Premier Pauline Marois says she doesn't believe
Quebec's anglophone and allophone communities are living in a
climate of insecurity despite a recent poll suggesting the
contrary. The EKOS poll, conducted for CBC-Radio-Canada,
suggested that 51 percent of anglophones surveyed had considered
leaving Quebec in the past year. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* WestJet Airlines Ltd could bring in wide-body
aircraft for in-house flying as soon as next year, the company
disclosed to its pilots in a private presentation on Thursday.
()
* British Columbia's finance minister says the government is
taking West Coast liquefied natural gas investment "very
seriously," even as companies such as Royal Dutch Shell
push back on the province's 7 percent additional income tax on
proposed LNG projects on the West Coast. ()