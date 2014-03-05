March 5 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Ice-hockey team Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk, a
Canadian-Ukrainian, met with Foreign Affairs Minister John Baird
and Kiev's ambassador to Canada on Tuesday regarding the crisis
in Ukraine, making the rounds on what he describes as "some of
the darkest days in the country's history." ()
* A safety enforcement blitz in British Columbia sawmills
that triggered 13 stop-work orders in just three months shows
that the forest industry and its regulators are not doing enough
in response to two deadly mill explosions, the top union
official representing mill workers said. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Chrysler Group LLC said it is moving forward with a major
redevelopment of its Canadian operations, despite abruptly
withdrawing its request for financial assistance from the
federal and Ontario governments. ()
* Another round of stellar quarterly profits has provided
Canadian banks with the ammunition they need to hunt for a new
round of acquisitions. Three of the country's biggest six banks
achieved record profits this quarter while five reported capital
levels well in excess of regulatory requirements. ()
NATIONAL POST
* A fire-damaged navy supply ship could be headed for the
scrap heap, leaving Canada with only one vessel to support its
maritime force. ()
* Excluding law school graduates from working in Nova Scotia
because they attended a university that prohibits same-sex
intimacy would be discriminatory, the university's president
told the province's bar society Tuesday. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Automaker Chrysler Group LLC withdrew request for
government aid for a planned $3.6 billion investment in its
Ontario plants, saying the projects had became a "political
football". ()
* TransCanada Corp filed a preliminary project
description of its $12 billion Energy East oil pipeline with the
federal regulator and said it will ask the next Quebec
government to mandate a separate strategic environmental review
for the project. ()