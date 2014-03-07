March 7 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Enbridge Inc has won approval to reverse the flow
of oil in its Line 9 pipeline between Southern Ontario and
Quebec, a contentious project aimed at giving Quebec refiners
access to more affordable Western Canadian and North Dakota oil.
* The union representing 41,000 teachers in British Columbia
has voted overwhelmingly in favour of job action, although its
president says there will be no immediate school closures or
disruptions to students, and members are committed to a
Reports in the business section:
* As grocers slash prices to win bargain-hungry customers,
makers of food and consumer goods are pushing back against heavy
discounting of their products. In the intensified competition,
grocers have demanded price cuts from their suppliers. Now
vendors are retaliating by setting minimum advertised prices in
a bid to stop retailers from using their merchandise as loss
* Canada is on the verge of clinching a free-trade deal with
South Korea after more than half a decade of on-and-off
negotiations, and an announcement is expected early next week.
NATIONAL POST
* British Columbians will soon be able to buy wine and beer
at the same grocery store where they pick up their eggs and
* Toronto moved one step closer to having a ranked ballot
vote in municipal elections, an initiative that is getting
FINANCIAL POST
* John Chen has surprised skeptics and pleased investors,
but the BlackBerry chief says his next aim is to get the
devices business growing and to expand its BBM messaging
* Target Corp made a splash with colourful
billboards, ads and flyers in Canada. But in this country of
heavy Internet usage, it's website doesn't show much of what it
