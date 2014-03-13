March 13 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The federal transport safety agency is scrapping a
requirement for railways to report on smaller spills involving
hazardous materials, raising questions about the quality of the
accident data Ottawa collects. ()
* The Toronto District School Board has pledged to tighten
its oversight of provincially funded programs for students
outside the classroom, after an audit revealed lax procedures
for overseeing spending. ()
Reports in the business section:
* After building one of Canada's most successful independent
whisky distilleries over the past two decades, John Hall has
cashed in with the $186-million sale of his Forty Creek
Distillery Ltd to Italian beverage giant Gruppo Campari. ()
NATIONAL POST
* A controversial social services provider that operates
Canada's only supervised drug injection centre and runs dozens
more projects in Vancouver's poverty-stricken Downtown Eastside
appears headed for involuntary receivership and a possible court
battle with the British Columbia government, because of concerns
over its "spending practices" and financial "irregularities." ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Herbalife Ltd said on Wednesday that the U.S.
Federal Trade Commission had opened an inquiry into its
operations. Billionaire investor William Ackman has for months
called on regulators to investigate Herbalife's distribution
model, which he calls a "pyramid scheme." ()
* AltaGas Ltd could step in to help salvage a
proposed natural gas-export terminal planned for Canada's West
Coast as the project's Texas-based owners seek to rescue the
development from insolvency. ()