April 8 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The Parti Quebecois's hopes of rekindling debate on Quebeck's sovereignty by using wedge politics was strongly rejected by Quebeckers Monday night, with voters giving the Quebec Liberal Party a majority government. The Liberals garnered 41.5 percent of the popular vote and won 70 of 125 ridings. (link.reuters.com/wus38v)

* Pauline Marois's tenure as the first female Premier of Quebec was short-lived. After only 18 months in office, her minority government was ousted in no uncertain terms. She even lost her own riding of Charlevoix-Cote-de-Beaupre - and announced she is quitting politics after a seven-year stint as party leader. (link.reuters.com/pus38v)

Reports in the business section:

* An Ontario court decision ordering Deloitte & Touche to pay $85-million for negligence in its audit of defunct theatre company Livent Inc could open the door to many new lawsuits against audit firms, especially when the cases are carefully structured to fit similar legal circumstances, legal experts said Monday. (link.reuters.com/zus38v)

NATIONAL POST

* The raised fist of Parti Quebecois' billionaire star candidate Pierre Karl Peladeau, awkwardly signifying revolutionary resistance and solidarity with the oppressed, was supposed to be the moment that clinched victory for its leader Pauline Marois. Instead, it marked the moment power began to slip from her grasp, as her party lost in Quebec's provincial elections. (link.reuters.com/bat38v)

* The board that polices Canadian MPs' spending is expected to tell the New Democratic Party that, effective immediately, it can no longer use House of Commons funds to pay staff in "satellite" branches of Thomas Mulcair's Office of the Leader of the Opposition. (link.reuters.com/xat38v)

FINANCIAL POST

* In his first major speech since being named Canada's Finance Minister last month, Joe Oliver vowed Monday that once the budget has been eliminated next year, the government's first order of business will be to lower taxes for "hard-working Canadian families." (link.reuters.com/kys38v)

* Sales in Canada's corporate sector are set to grow during the next 12 months - helped by a strengthening U.S. economy and a weaker Canadian dollar - and the outlook for investment growth remains positive, as are hiring plans by businesses, according to the Bank of Canada's survey of the sector, released Monday. (link.reuters.com/qys38v) (Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)