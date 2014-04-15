April 15 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* IT expert Peter Faist, swept up in a criminal probe into
the alleged destruction of government records, agreed to testify
at a committee of the Ontario legislature via videoconference.
* Conservative senators are recommending the Canadian
government abandon plans to exempt certain fundraising calls
from election spending limits, one of nine changes to the
controversial Fair Elections Act recommended unanimously by a
Reports in the business section:
* The hundreds of Canadians whose social insurance numbers
were stolen from the Canada Revenue Agency in a Heartbleed
breach likely won't find out they were hit for several days. The
CRA announced Monday, following a temporary shutdown of its
public online services caused by the Heartbleed Internet bug,
that about 900 social insurance numbers were stolen from its
NATIONAL POST
* Canadian defence and diplomatic officials have been
quietly working on plans for possible Canadian military missions
- as well as shoring up non-religious groups on the ground - in
Syria as its three-year civil war continues. Internal documents
obtained by the Ottawa Citizen show National Defence has drawn
up at least five scenarios in which it could become involved in
* One month after she resigned as Alberta Premier amid a
series of spending scandals, Alison Redford is back in the
spotlight for revelations that she took her daughter on 50
government flights, including a long weekend to Jasper taken at
FINANCIAL POST
* Western cable giant Shaw Communications Inc
said Monday it plans to trim 3 percent of its workforce as it
consolidates several of its operations into more streamlined
* Canada's financial regulator has unveiled a set of
proposed guidelines for mortgage insurance providers aimed at
tightening standards around underwriting governance and risk
