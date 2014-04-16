April 16 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Calgary police allege Matthew de Grood, 22-year-old son of
a senior Calgary police officer, walked into a house party full
of university students raising toasts to the end of the school
year, grabbed a large kitchen knife and stabbed five of them
repeatedly. (r.reuters.com/tat58v)
* Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper will deliver a very
personal eulogy for former Finance Minister Jim Flaherty, who
died last week, that he wrote himself as he bids goodbye to the
man who steered his government's finances through rough waters.
(r.reuters.com/wat58v)
Reports in the business section:
* On the lookout for business opportunities where rivals
such as Apple Inc and Google Inc have not yet
dominated, BlackBerry Ltd is making a push into health
care. The Canadian smartphone maker announced on Tuesday it is
purchasing a minority stake in California-based health care firm
NantHealth. (r.reuters.com/zat58v)
NATIONAL POST
* The Royal Canadian Mounted Police will not lay criminal
charges against Prime Minister Stephen Harper's former chief of
staff, Nigel Wright, over his controversial C$90,000 payment to
Senator Mike Duffy. (r.reuters.com/cet58v)
* The Canadian Prime Minister's Office is emphatically
denying a former adviser's allegation that Stephen Harper is
subject to bouts of depression that leave him incapable of
making decisions. Former Conservative Party strategist Tom
Flanagan makes the claim in an excerpt from a forthcoming book.
(r.reuters.com/fet58v)
FINANCIAL POST
* Canadian financier Prem Watsa is cashing in by investing
where many others fear to tread, betting on two of Europe's most
beleaguered economies Ireland and Greece as they recover
post-bailout, and tripling down on the latter. (r.reuters.com/get58v)
* The head of Newfoundland and Labrador's Crown energy
company says costs for the C$7.7-billion Muskrat Falls hydro
project are going up and the date when first power is generated
from the dam may be delayed. (r.reuters.com/ket58v)
(Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)