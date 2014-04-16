April 16 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Calgary police allege Matthew de Grood, 22-year-old son of a senior Calgary police officer, walked into a house party full of university students raising toasts to the end of the school year, grabbed a large kitchen knife and stabbed five of them repeatedly. (r.reuters.com/tat58v)

* Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper will deliver a very personal eulogy for former Finance Minister Jim Flaherty, who died last week, that he wrote himself as he bids goodbye to the man who steered his government's finances through rough waters. (r.reuters.com/wat58v)

Reports in the business section:

* On the lookout for business opportunities where rivals such as Apple Inc and Google Inc have not yet dominated, BlackBerry Ltd is making a push into health care. The Canadian smartphone maker announced on Tuesday it is purchasing a minority stake in California-based health care firm NantHealth. (r.reuters.com/zat58v)

NATIONAL POST

* The Royal Canadian Mounted Police will not lay criminal charges against Prime Minister Stephen Harper's former chief of staff, Nigel Wright, over his controversial C$90,000 payment to Senator Mike Duffy. (r.reuters.com/cet58v)

* The Canadian Prime Minister's Office is emphatically denying a former adviser's allegation that Stephen Harper is subject to bouts of depression that leave him incapable of making decisions. Former Conservative Party strategist Tom Flanagan makes the claim in an excerpt from a forthcoming book. (r.reuters.com/fet58v)

FINANCIAL POST

* Canadian financier Prem Watsa is cashing in by investing where many others fear to tread, betting on two of Europe's most beleaguered economies Ireland and Greece as they recover post-bailout, and tripling down on the latter. (r.reuters.com/get58v)

* The head of Newfoundland and Labrador's Crown energy company says costs for the C$7.7-billion Muskrat Falls hydro project are going up and the date when first power is generated from the dam may be delayed. (r.reuters.com/ket58v) (Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)