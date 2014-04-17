April 17 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Pauline Marois held her final cabinet meeting as Premier
of Quebec on Wednesday and is about to leave political life
again, this time for good. It was the first time Marois spoke
publicly since the Parti Quebecois' devastating April 7 election
defeat. (r.reuters.com/pub68v)
* The man facing five murder charges in Calgary's worst mass
killing was held at a forensic psychiatric facility on Wednesday
to determine whether he was fit to navigate the legal system,
although his lawyer said he was lucid and able to communicate.
(r.reuters.com/qub68v)
Reports in the business section:
* As much of last year's record crop sits unsold,
financially stretched Western Canadian grain farmers are
scrambling to secure funding for the coming planting season. (r.reuters.com/wub68v)
NATIONAL POST
* The Liberals Party of Canada plans to name two ombudsmen
to keep the peace in upcoming nomination battles for the 2015
election, as all three main parties struggle to balance their
promises of open party contests with their desire to maintain
some control. (r.reuters.com/zub68v)
* The blackout that plunged Toronto's entire west end into
darkness Tuesday night appears to have been caused by little
more than a power line installation error. On Wednesday,
officials with Hydro One were reporting that a Toronto Hydro
line was installed too close to one of its own high-voltage
transmission lines. As a result, electricity was able to arc
between the two cables and cause a short circuit that brought
down huge sections of the Toronto grid. (r.reuters.com/gyb68v)
FINANCIAL POST
* Osisko Mining Corp's Chief Executive Sean Roosen
has come out lashing at Canada's takeover process. "You've got a
regulatory regime here that is set for predatory behaviour",
Roosen said in an interview Wednesday. (r.reuters.com/jyb68v)
* Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz says he has not
ruled out a future cut to interest rates despite his belief that
the global and Canadian recoveries are picking up steam and that
disinflationary pressures appear to be waning. (r.reuters.com/kyb68v)
