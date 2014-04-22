April 22 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Herb Gray, a former deputy prime minister and one of Canada's longest-serving parliamentarians, died on Monday at the age of 82. (r.reuters.com/gat68v)

* Air Canada has suspended two employees seen in a video dropping passengers' carry-on baggage into a bin several metres below at Toronto's Pearson International Airport. (r.reuters.com/jat68v)

Reports in the business section:

* Activist investor Bill Ackman is teaming up with Canada-based drug maker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc to make a multi-billion dollar bid for California eye and skin care company Allergan Inc. (r.reuters.com/mat68v)

NATIONAL POST

* The Canadian Prime Minister's Office coughed up C$4.1 million ($3.7 million) in severance and separation pay over the first seven years of Stephen Harper's tenure for 196 departing PMO employees, according to government documents. (r.reuters.com/gut68v)

* With Victoria set to ban virtually all forms of public smoking, city councillors in the British Columbia capital are mulling the creation of small patches of neutral ground in which the region's 30,000 or so smokers could "kill themselves in peace" without breaking the law. (r.reuters.com/kut68v)

FINANCIAL POST

* Retreat and cut your losses, or carry on fighting. Those are the choices facing TransCanada Corp after the United States government's non-decision to put the Keystone XL pipeline on hold, yet again, possibly until next year, perhaps indefinitely. (r.reuters.com/dut68v)

* Rogers Communications Inc's new Chief Executive Guy Laurence still won't go into detail on his strategy to reboot growth at the company, but he is now hinting that it will hinge on getting all of the company's telecom and media assets to work better together. (r.reuters.com/put68v) ($1 = 1.1018 Canadian Dollars) (Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)