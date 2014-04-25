April 25 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Canadian Employment Minister Jason Kenney has put an
immediate moratorium on allowing restaurants to hire temporary
foreign workers after a series of abuse allegations. (r.reuters.com/pes78v)
* The Conservatives and Liberals are tied in the national
vote for the first time in months, as Canadians appear unmoved
by the controversy whirling around the government's elections
bill, a new poll has found. (r.reuters.com/res78v)
Reports in the business section:
* Oil producers in Canada and the United States could see
their plans for aggressive expansion of crude-by-rail
short-circuited if American regulators follow Ottawa's lead and
force the industry to retire or retrofit tank cars built before
2011. (r.reuters.com/zes78v)
NATIONAL POST
* The race for Alberta's next premier and leader of its
Progressive Conservative party is on hold while potential
runners wait for former federal cabinet minister Jim Prentice to
decide. Prentice is rumoured to be considering the possibility,
a move that is winning support among Tory MLAs. (r.reuters.com/pus78v)
* Graduates of a planned law school at a Christian
university in British Columbia that forbids sexual intimacy
outside heterosexual marriage will not be able to practise in
Ontario, that province's law society decided Thursday. (r.reuters.com/wus78v)
FINANCIAL POST
* Canadians can expect to enjoy relatively cheap borrowing
costs for some time to come - perhaps years - even after the
economy returns to full capacity and the Bank of Canada starts
hiking interest rates, bank governor Stephen Poloz said
Thursday. (r.reuters.com/cys78v)
* Barrick Gold Corp chairman Peter Munk levelled a
pointed criticism of Newmont Mining Corp on Thursday,
saying he has struggled to strike a merger with his U.S. rival
because the company is extremely bureaucratic and not
shareholder-friendly. (r.reuters.com/dys78v)
