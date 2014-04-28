April 28 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Restaurants in Canada are bracing for significant new limits on their ability to hire temporary foreign workers, but are hoping to avoid a permanent ban. Employment Minister Jason Kenney promised Sunday that the federal government would unveil more changes to the controversial program within weeks. (r.reuters.com/xuc88v)

* About half of Ontario's school principals have asked parents to keep their child at home because they could not accommodate their special education needs, says a new report that sheds light on how budget constraints have affected students with learning disabilities. (r.reuters.com/fyc88v)

Reports in the business section:

* Bombardier Inc seems to have settled into a smoother flight path these days. There have been no additional disclosures of major setbacks on the high-stakes C Series new-jet program. The Learjet 85 finally had its first flight recently after a number of development stalls and glitches. (r.reuters.com/myc88v)

NATIONAL POST

* Canadians at risk of joining foreign terrorist groups in Syria and elsewhere are now being tracked under a program led by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, a senior counter-terrorism officer has revealed in an interview. (r.reuters.com/xyc88v)

* The Canadian government is poised to introduce legislation in the coming weeks that will overhaul the country's prostitution laws - possibly targeting the pimps and johns as criminals while leaving the prostitutes themselves free from criminal prosecution. (r.reuters.com/bad88v)

FINANCIAL POST

* Winter storms flattened much of the economic data in North America and may have clouded the early outlook for growth this year. But a clearer picture could be developing - one that reveals a stronger underlying performance in Canada and the United States. (r.reuters.com/fad88v) (Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)