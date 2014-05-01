May 1 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Two workers were killed and two others injured as gunfire broke out at the Western Forest Products mill in Nanaimo in British Columbia. Royal Canadian Mounted Police said a lone gunman, a 47-year-old former employee who was later arrested at the scene, entered the mill yard carrying a shotgun and started shooting in the parking lot. (r.reuters.com/mud98v)

** A second video of Toronto Mayor Rob Ford smoking what has been described as crack cocaine by a self-professed drug dealer was secretly filmed in his sister's basement early Saturday morning. Ford declined to respond to questions about the video, his lawyer said the mayor was going to take a break from election campaigning. (r.reuters.com/pud98v)

Reports in the business section:

** Peter Munk stepped down as the chairman of Barrick Gold Corp on Wednesday. He founded the company three decades ago and turned it into the world's biggest gold producer. "You can take, maybe, Munk out of Barrick. You can't take Barrick out of Munk," he said at the company's annual meeting of shareholders. (r.reuters.com/rud98v)

NATIONAL POST

** Rumors about Beverley McLachlin, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Canada, are being shared with journalists, alleging she lobbied against the appointment of Marc Nadon to the court. It is also being suggested she has told people the Harper government has caused more damage to the court as an institution than any government in Canadian history. (r.reuters.com/xud98v)

** Canada is stepping into the increasingly tense showdown between Kyiv and Moscow over the future of eastern Ukraine by taking over leadership of an Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's military observer mission in the central European country. (r.reuters.com/zud98v)

FINANCIAL POST

** The Canadian federal government is expected to release details soon about the shape and size of a co-operative securities regulator that so far has the support of only Ontario and British Columbia. (r.reuters.com/cyd98v)

** The federal government asks Canadian telecom companies for private customer information about 1.2 million times each year, documents released Tuesday by the federal privacy commissioner's office show. (r.reuters.com/dyd98v)