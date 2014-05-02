May 2 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Ontario's Liberal government is ramping up the province's deficit with a big-spending budget designed to either forestall an election or pay off at the polls in the event of a snap vote. (r.reuters.com/hak98v)

* Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, on a leave to seek professional treatment for his addiction issues, is facing a growing chorus of calls to resign from business leaders, political rivals and his council colleagues. (r.reuters.com/jak98v)

Reports in the business section:

* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc is selling its Alberta electricity transmission company AltaLink for C$3.2 billion to Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, as it moves away from infrastructure investments and puts its resources into engineering and construction. (r.reuters.com/wak98v)

NATIONAL POST

* The Liberal minority government of Ontario has delivered a budget packed with new spending and tax hikes for high-income earners while allowing this year's deficit to balloon to C$12 billion, C$2 billion higher than predicted. (r.reuters.com/cek98v)

* Liberal Party of Canada Leader Justin Trudeau's credibility has again come under fire from a member of his own party, with new allegations that he is stacking the deck to help star candidates win local nomination battles. (r.reuters.com/fek98v)

FINANCIAL POST

* Canadian auto sales rose to record levels in April with Ford Motor Co narrowly outselling its rival Chrysler Canada Inc last month. Overall auto sales increased 4 percent year over year in Canada last month to 178,703 units, up 2 percent from the previous record set for April in 2008, according to figures collected by DesRosiers Automotive Consultants. (r.reuters.com/gek98v)

