May 5 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The Prime Minister's Office is rejecting a call from Canada's legal community to clarify its statement about the Supreme Court. The unprecedented dispute comes as the country's top court prepares to hear challenges to laws that were passed by the Conservative government. (r.reuters.com/gur98v)

* National Defence has done an about-face and revoked an offer that would have allowed a soldier with post-traumatic stress disorder the right to an extended release from the military. Kristian Wolowidnyk's story made headlines across the country in November when he tried to take his own life after the army put him on the fast track for dismissal. (r.reuters.com/kur98v)

Reports in the business section:

* The British Columbia government and Malaysia's state-owned Petronas Gas have reached a deal designed to provide lift-off to a liquefied natural gas project. Both sides agreed on Monday to assign officials to prepare terms of reference by June 30 and then have a project development agreement in place by Nov. 30. (r.reuters.com/rur98v)

NATIONAL POST

* A new federal bill that will allow Internet and cellphone providers to hand over personal data without a warrant has privacy advocates concerned about how many officials will have access to that information. The officers obtaining that data can be anything from tax agents to sheriffs, reeves, justices of the peace, Canadian Security Intelligence Service agents, and even mayors. (r.reuters.com/per98v)

* International Relief Fund for the Afflicted and Needy, an Ontario-based Muslim relief group branded a terrorist organization by the federal government, has decided to appeal the decision. A non-profit group that works mostly in Muslim regions, IRFAN-Canada had been under scrutiny by Canada Revenue Agency auditors for a decade. (r.reuters.com/ter98v)

FINANCIAL POST

* While a surprisingly big surge in the U.S. employment in April reflects growing confidence in the country's recovery, the outlook for Canada's job market - and the economy as a whole - is still far from certain. Statistics Canada on Friday will likely report between 16,000 to 20,000 positions were created in April - with the jobless rate staying at 6.9 percent. (r.reuters.com/fur98v) (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)