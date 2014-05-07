May 7 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper rejects the notion that he has shown disrespect to Supreme Court of Canada Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin, and refuses to withdraw, clarify or apologize for his assertion that she acted improperly. The Prime Minister's Office said last week that Chief Justice McLachlin sought to involve him in an inappropriate conversation about a case that eventually came before the Supreme Court. (r.reuters.com/dyf29v)

Reports in the business section:

* Canadian sports channel TSN said on Tuesday that it was launching three new channels this fall, bringing its own suite of 24-hour sports properties to five. The move is a testament to a growing belief in the industry that, with an exploding array of TV options for viewers, large audiences can only be earned by live events such as professional sports. (r.reuters.com/ryf29v)

NATIONAL POST

* As Europe reels from Moscow's belligerence and utter dependence on its oil and gas supplies, the Stephen Harper government is positioning itself as a reliable partner ready to offer energy security to the continent. Canada's Natural Resources minister Greg Rickford was out advertising the country's formidable crude oil and natural gas resources to energy ministers of Germany, France, Italy, Japan, the UK and United States in Rome on Tuesday. (r.reuters.com/gag29v)

* Canada's prisons are so jam-packed with inmates that many are forced to "double-bunk" in shared cells. Moreover, although recent construction will resolve the over-crowding in the short term, Correctional Service Canada has failed to develop expansion plans to properly take into account the growing number of inmates, according to a report released on Tuesday by Auditor General Michael Ferguson. (r.reuters.com/mag29v)

FINANCIAL POST

* Toronto is on the verge of becoming the second Canadian city where the average price of a detached home hits the $1 million mark. Results released by the Toronto Real Estate Board for April sales show increased pressure on the single family portion of the resale housing market, pushing prices in the old city of Toronto close to $1 million for a detached piece of property. (r.reuters.com/nag29v)

* Veteran Canadian fashion retailer Boutique Jacob Inc is closing its doors after years of pressure from global fashion players. The Montreal-based company, which has 92 stores across Canada, will liquidate its inventory in the coming weeks after filing a notice of intention under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act. (r.reuters.com/sag29v) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)