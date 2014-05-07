May 7 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper rejects the notion
that he has shown disrespect to Supreme Court of Canada Chief
Justice Beverley McLachlin, and refuses to withdraw, clarify or
apologize for his assertion that she acted improperly. The Prime
Minister's Office said last week that Chief Justice McLachlin
sought to involve him in an inappropriate conversation about a
case that eventually came before the Supreme Court. (r.reuters.com/dyf29v)
Reports in the business section:
* Canadian sports channel TSN said on Tuesday that it was
launching three new channels this fall, bringing its own suite
of 24-hour sports properties to five. The move is a testament to
a growing belief in the industry that, with an exploding array
of TV options for viewers, large audiences can only be earned by
live events such as professional sports. (r.reuters.com/ryf29v)
NATIONAL POST
* As Europe reels from Moscow's belligerence and utter
dependence on its oil and gas supplies, the Stephen Harper
government is positioning itself as a reliable partner ready to
offer energy security to the continent. Canada's Natural
Resources minister Greg Rickford was out advertising the
country's formidable crude oil and natural gas resources to
energy ministers of Germany, France, Italy, Japan, the UK and
United States in Rome on Tuesday. (r.reuters.com/gag29v)
* Canada's prisons are so jam-packed with inmates that many
are forced to "double-bunk" in shared cells. Moreover, although
recent construction will resolve the over-crowding in the short
term, Correctional Service Canada has failed to develop
expansion plans to properly take into account the growing number
of inmates, according to a report released on Tuesday by Auditor
General Michael Ferguson. (r.reuters.com/mag29v)
FINANCIAL POST
* Toronto is on the verge of becoming the second Canadian
city where the average price of a detached home hits the $1
million mark. Results released by the Toronto Real Estate Board
for April sales show increased pressure on the single family
portion of the resale housing market, pushing prices in the old
city of Toronto close to $1 million for a detached piece of
property. (r.reuters.com/nag29v)
* Veteran Canadian fashion retailer Boutique Jacob Inc is
closing its doors after years of pressure from global fashion
players. The Montreal-based company, which has 92 stores across
Canada, will liquidate its inventory in the coming weeks after
filing a notice of intention under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency
Act. (r.reuters.com/sag29v)
