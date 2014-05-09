May 9 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The Conservative government is vowing to fill a Quebec
vacancy on the Supreme Court of Canada within weeks. However,
confusion remains over how the process will unfold after Prime
Minister Stephen Harper's first choice for the bench was
rejected. (r.reuters.com/nut29v)
* Some trustees at the Toronto District School Board are
calling for greater transparency in the wake of revelations that
their chairman, Chris Bolton, was investigated for routing
donations to his own charity. TDSB staff investigated donations
intended for a Toronto elementary school that Bolton directed to
his own charity before he was elected a trustee in 2003. (r.reuters.com/put29v)
Reports in the business section:
* Magna International Inc is putting the brakes on
building new plants in Canada as it takes advantage of better
opportunities abroad where vehicle production is growing. "I
doubt we'll add any more plants in Canada," Magna Chief
Executive Don Walker said at the company's annual meeting in
Toronto. (r.reuters.com/qut29v)
NATIONAL POST
* U.S. investigators have uncovered a multi-million-dollar
synthetic drug ring allegedly operated by a single Canadian
family. For five years, father-son team Daniel and Kevin Louie,
along with family matriarch Francine, funneled "tens of millions
of dollars" in chemical supplies to the U.S. synthetic drug
industry, according to a statement by the U.S. Department of the
Treasury. (r.reuters.com/jyt29v)
* A 36-year-old Suncor employee was killed by a
black bear at one of Canada's major oilsands sites. Lorna
Weafer, an instrument technician, was doing electrical work at a
job site near Fort McMurray, Alberta, when the bear attacked
her. Suncor said the employees were working in a busy industrial
area and were not carrying bear spray. (r.reuters.com/vut29v)
FINANCIAL POST
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is
slowly ramping up steps to engage the board of Botox-maker
Allergan Inc in takeover talks, insisting it is "highly
confident" that its efforts will result in a merger between the
two companies. (r.reuters.com/cyt29v)
* A Unilever PLC plant in Bramalea, Ontario, which
makes dry mixes for soups, sauces and other foods, will close
and its production capability will be shipped to the United
States, the company announced on Thursday. Most production is
expected to finish by the end of next year, with the final plant
closure expected in March 2016. (r.reuters.com/dyt29v)
