May 13 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Railway company Montreal, Maine & Atlantic Railway Ltd and three of its employees will be charged with criminal negligence in connection with a train accident on July 6 last year, according to the Quebec prosecutor's office. The devastating accident occurred after a train hauling volatile crude oil broke free from its brakes and ran down a hill into the small town of Lac-Mégantic, causing a massive explosion and killing 47 people. (r.reuters.com/pyj39v)

* Rob Ford and his brother Councillor Doug Ford's role in helping a client of their family firm gain access to top city executives has renewed calls for investigative action against them. Toronto's integrity commissioner suspended investigations this month after Rob Ford announced he was going to rehab. (r.reuters.com/ryj39v)

Reports in the business section:

* AutoCanada Inc, which is playing a leading role in consolidation of Canada's automobile dealerships, is poised to shake up the Calgary market with its purchase of Hyatt Automotive Group. (r.reuters.com/wyj39v)

NATIONAL POST

* The political fortunes of the Parti Québécois are getting worse and worse, with support now at a historic low. One month after its crushing electoral defeat to the Liberals, a new poll shows that, had an election been held on May 7-8, support for the party would have been a mere 19 percent. (r.reuters.com/xak39v)

FINANCIAL POST

* The housing boom has not only resulted in record real estate prices, it has spawned an unprecedented number of real estate agents. Toronto had 35,000 real estate agents in December 2012 which has grown to 39,000 this year. Much of it is an influx of speculative careers from would-be real estate agents who see a quick buck to be made - up to 5 percent of the house price - that comes with it. (r.reuters.com/jak39v)

* Canada's aboriginals have threatened to go to court if Prime Minister Stephen Harper approves the Alberta-to-West Coast oil pipeline next month, and if he does, to sabotage the project if proponent Enbridge Inc dares to build it. (r.reuters.com/pak39v) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)