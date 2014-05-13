May 13 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Railway company Montreal, Maine & Atlantic Railway Ltd and
three of its employees will be charged with criminal negligence
in connection with a train accident on July 6 last year,
according to the Quebec prosecutor's office. The devastating
accident occurred after a train hauling volatile crude oil broke
free from its brakes and ran down a hill into the small town of
Lac-Mégantic, causing a massive explosion and killing 47 people.
(r.reuters.com/pyj39v)
* Rob Ford and his brother Councillor Doug Ford's role in
helping a client of their family firm gain access to top city
executives has renewed calls for investigative action against
them. Toronto's integrity commissioner suspended investigations
this month after Rob Ford announced he was going to rehab. (r.reuters.com/ryj39v)
Reports in the business section:
* AutoCanada Inc, which is playing a leading role
in consolidation of Canada's automobile dealerships, is poised
to shake up the Calgary market with its purchase of Hyatt
Automotive Group. (r.reuters.com/wyj39v)
NATIONAL POST
* The political fortunes of the Parti Québécois are getting
worse and worse, with support now at a historic low. One month
after its crushing electoral defeat to the Liberals, a new poll
shows that, had an election been held on May 7-8, support for
the party would have been a mere 19 percent. (r.reuters.com/xak39v)
FINANCIAL POST
* The housing boom has not only resulted in record real
estate prices, it has spawned an unprecedented number of real
estate agents. Toronto had 35,000 real estate agents in December
2012 which has grown to 39,000 this year. Much of it is an
influx of speculative careers from would-be real estate agents
who see a quick buck to be made - up to 5 percent of the house
price - that comes with it. (r.reuters.com/jak39v)
* Canada's aboriginals have threatened to go to court if
Prime Minister Stephen Harper approves the Alberta-to-West Coast
oil pipeline next month, and if he does, to sabotage the project
if proponent Enbridge Inc dares to build it. (r.reuters.com/pak39v)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)