May 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The Conservative government is preparing to keep Canadian warplanes on a NATO mission in Romania for another three months and possibly until late 2014. The government has declined to give Canadians a timeline for its new military commitment to NATO's reassurance mission in Europe. (r.reuters.com/dux39v)

* A report by the City of Vancouver says Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline pitch falls short on details. Among the gaps, it says Vancouver Coastal Health cannot fully assess Kinder Morgan's claims that there are minimal health risks because the company has not provided assessment reports. (r.reuters.com/fux39v)

Reports in the business section:

* Edmonton-born Greg Abel, who serves as one of Warren Buffett's chief lieutenants, is making a big bet on the economic potential of Alberta, amid speculation that he might one day succeed the famed investor at the helm of Berkshire Hathaway Inc . (r.reuters.com/jux39v)

NATIONAL POST

* New Democratic Party leader Tom Mulcair is set to appear before a House of Commons committee on Thursday to answer allegations that the New Democrats misused taxpayer funds to set up partisan satellite offices in Quebec. (r.reuters.com/tux39v)

* Alberta Wildrose leader Danielle Smith accused Jim Prentice on Wednesday of trying to eliminate her party as a threat before he even enters the race to become premier. Smith says a member of Prentice's inner circle has approached someone on her team pitching a merger if Prentice wins the Progressive Conservative leadership contest. (r.reuters.com/wux39v)

FINANCIAL POST

* Sears Canada's demise seems inevitable after news emerged that its biggest shareholder may pull its stake out of the ailing department store chain. But with no single retailer seen as an obvious suitor to acquire the entire operation, it is likely that Sears Canada will continue to operate, even if Sears Holdings Corp sells its 51 percent ownership in the business. (r.reuters.com/hyx39v)

* Builders of Toronto condominiums get as little respect these days as the embattled mayor, according to one of the city's largest high-rise developers. Toronto, whose mayor entered a rehabilitation center after admitting smoking crack cocaine, is in the midst of a building boom. (r.reuters.com/kyx39v) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)