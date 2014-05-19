May 19 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* As work proceeded over the weekend to repair the costly, crumbling Champlain Bridge in Montreal, a vital commercial and commuter link, the politically radioactive issue of tolls to pay the replacement bill is expected to figure prominently in Quebec, leading into the next federal election in 2015. (r.reuters.com/jep49v)

* Britain's Prince Charles arrived in Nova Scotia with his wife, Camilla, for the beginning of a four-day tour on Sunday, and was promptly sworn into the Queen's Privy Council of Canada by the governor-general in a private ceremony at Government House in Halifax. (r.reuters.com/vep49v)

Reports in the business section:

* On Tuesday, Air Canada will launch a new marketing campaign and a major repositioning of the company's brand image. The goal: to increase the carrier's presence on the world stage, and accelerate its strategy of becoming a global player in air travel. (r.reuters.com/xep49v)

NATIONAL POST

* An internal Royal Canadian Mounted Police study found 322 incidents of corruption within the national police force over an 11-year period, including a dozen examples involving organized crime. (r.reuters.com/dup49v)

* The mountains of British Columbia cradle glaciers have scored the landscape over millennia, shaping the rugged West Coast. But they are in rapid retreat, and an American state-of-the-union report on climate change has singled out the rapid melt in British Columbia and Alaska as a major climate change issue. (r.reuters.com/fup49v)

FINANCIAL POST

* Early-stage financing is crucial for fostering innovative ventures and finding the next billion-dollar company. However, in Canada, nearly three-quarters of entrepreneurs say they struggle to find financing, a recent survey found. (r.reuters.com/pup49v) (Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)