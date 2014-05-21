May 21 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The Canadian federal government will spend as much as C$2 million to review the "relevance and performance" of the key pillar of its greenhouse gas reduction strategy - one critics say is piecemeal and has failed to put Canada on track to meet its emissions reduction targets. (r.reuters.com/fed59v)

* Schools across British Columbia will begin closing next week, as the dispute between the province and its 41,000 teachers escalates, leaving parents scrambling to make arrangements for child care and raising questions about whether the province and teachers can bridge the wide gulf between them. (r.reuters.com/ged59v)

Reports in the business section:

* Enbridge Inc's billion-dollar plans for a pipeline to transport a diluting agent needed for oil sands project expansions moved one step closer to completion with confirmation that Keyera Corp will become a non-operating owner in the conduit to Fort McMurray, Alberta. (r.reuters.com/ded59v)

NATIONAL POST

* Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper told former Finance Minister Jim Flaherty in 2007 that he planned to move him from finance to industry, but backed off after Flaherty threatened to quit cabinet, a new book reveals. (r.reuters.com/hed59v)

* Former Ontario Premier Mike Harris and Senator Raynell Andreychuk will lead Canada's mission to observe the Ukrainian presidential election at the end of the month. (r.reuters.com/ned59v)

FINANCIAL POST

* That Canada has been a magnet for immigrants, many of them highly sought-after skilled workers, is well-documented, and that continues to be an issue close to its economic core. But the country is facing increasing competition from other major economies - the United States, Germany and the UK, for sure - as well as from fiscally challenged countries such as Spain, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. (r.reuters.com/red59v)

* Canada is demanding the Commission for Environmental Co-operation drop its investigation into whether laws are being properly enforced when it comes to oilsands pollution. (r.reuters.com/ved59v)