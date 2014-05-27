May 27 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper is under mounting
pressure to make the Supreme Court appointment process more
transparent and less ideological, after revelations that four of
the government's six candidates were from a court that was
ultimately ruled ineligible. (r.reuters.com/weg69v)
* Toronto Mayor Rob Ford is on the sidelines, but the city's
controversial leader remains a strong presence among the
candidates who want to replace him, with contenders jockeying
for position as the best choice to continue his agenda or move
away from it. (r.reuters.com/dug69v)
Reports in the business section:
* Rogers Communications Inc's Chief Executive Guy
Laurence believes a new cellular carrier would not have the
ability to invest in Canada's capital-intensive wireless market
and succeed. (r.reuters.com/fug69v)
NATIONAL POST
* The Muslim Brotherhood has established a "significant
presence" in Canada, says a study released Tuesday that asks
whether the government should follow the lead of the United
Kingdom and launch an investigation into the group. (r.reuters.com/kug69v)
* Fawzi Ayoub was a hijacker, international terrorist
operative and senior member of Hezbollah. He was also a
naturalized Canadian citizen, but on Monday Lebanese media
reported he was dead, killed in an ambush by Syrian rebels. (r.reuters.com/mug69v)
FINANCIAL POST
* Canada's construction industry faces a major shakeup in
the wake of the proposed merger of cement makers Holcim Ltd
and Lafarge SA as the country's competition
watchdog eyes forced asset sales that could attract significant
interest from bidders. (r.reuters.com/qug69v)
* Wal-Mart Stores Inc has confirmed it laid off
hundreds of employees across Canada earlier this month in a move
to rework its management structure. The retailer said it
eliminated 750 jobs, which it says represented less than one per
cent of staff, after testing a new management structure in
select stores. (r.reuters.com/sug69v)
