June 5 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Heavily armed Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers
searched through the night for a gunman suspected of killing
three mounted police personnel and wounding two others in
Moncton, New Brunswick, as police asked residents in a large
section of the city to stay indoors. (r.reuters.com/nyj89v)
* Toronto Mayor Rob Ford breached public trust when he and
his brother, Councillor Doug Ford, helped a prominent printing
firm lobby city staff for contracts without disclosing that the
Ford family label company was also trying to do business with
the printing firm, said Mr. Ford's two main rivals in the
municipal election. (r.reuters.com/hak89v)
Reports in the business section:
* May appears to have been a relatively strong month for
Canadian housing sales, based on preliminary data released by
local real estate boards. Many banks had mortgage promotions
during the month in an effort to lure home buyers off the
sidelines as unusually frigid weather kept activity down in the
early months of the year. (r.reuters.com/syj89v)
NATIONAL POST
* The family of a pregnant American woman, who went missing
in Afghanistan in late 2012 with her Canadian husband, received
two videos last year in which the couple asked the U.S.
government to help free them from Taliban captors, The
Associated Press has learned. (r.reuters.com/vyj89v)
* Salman Ashrafi, a suicide bomber who attacked an Iraqi
army base last November, was a Calgary business analyst and had
disappeared after his wife divorced him, friends said on
Wednesday amid rising concerns about the flow of Canadians to
overseas terror groups. (r.reuters.com/wyj89v)
FINANCIAL POST
* Torontonians who can barely wrap their minds around a
housing market where $1 million is the average price for a
detached home might want to take notice of a new
fast-approaching benchmark. Data released by the Toronto Real
Estate Board on Wednesday shows there were 461 detached home
sales for more than $2-million through its Multiple listing
Service system in the first five months of the year. (r.reuters.com/zyj89v)
* Maple Leaf Foods Inc Chief Executive Michael
McCain put takeover speculation to rest on Wednesday as industry
watchers eye the U.S. bidding war currently under way for
Hillshire Brands Co. (r.reuters.com/bak89v)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)