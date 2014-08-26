Aug 26 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Billionaire investor Warren Buffett will be helping to finance Burger King Worldwide Inc's planned merger with Tim Hortons Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported. Buffett's agreement with Burger King would likely take the form of preferred shares and be valued at around $10 billion, accounting for possibly up to 25 percent of the deal, the Journal said, citing sources familiar with the matter. (bit.ly/1qe36ND)

** The need to boost employment was at the forefront of New Brunswick's election campaign on Monday as the Liberals promised to improve roads and bridges while the governing Tories committed to a strategy for the shipping industry to create jobs. Liberal leader Brian Gallant announced in Moncton that he would spend C$900 million ($820.3 million) over six years on infrastructure, a plan he said would sustain about 1,700 jobs annually. (bit.ly/1ltn3l1)

** Canada's premiers are expected to renew their call for a public inquiry into murdered and missing aboriginal women when they gather this week in Charlottetown as the Council of the Federation. But with Prime Minister Stephen Harper continuing to reject the idea, national aboriginal leaders meeting with premiers this week will push for an alternative that would see key federal ministers sit down with aboriginal leaders to discuss the issue and potential courses of action. (bit.ly/1p5tnd6)

NATIONAL POST

** Corporate America is making a mad rush to the exits in a bid to lower its tax bill. But experts say the odds of political intervention in the stampede have increased as a result of U.S. Burger King Worldwide Inc's plans to become Canadian. It's an issue that's gotten enormous attention in the United States. "They're declaring they're based someplace else even though most of their operations are here," U.S. President Barack Obama said of the trend in July. (bit.ly/1laYdG3)

** Data centers are booming in Canada as demand grows from companies wanting to store information within borders and amid growing concern about data privacy, prompting the likes of industry giants Salesforce.com Inc and SAP SE to expand their footprint within the country. (bit.ly/1qIRuje)

** The British embassy in Washington, D.C., was forced to apologize on Sunday for a tweet playfully commemorating the 200th anniversary of the burning of the White House, when troops from present-day Canada ransacked the presidential palace. The embassy apologized for the joke two hours later, following many outraged tweets from Americans who didn't find the episode quite as funny. (bit.ly/1nwLoRU)

** The delay in moving Department of National Defence employees into the former Nortel campus is costing taxpayers millions of dollars, according to documents leaked to the Ottawa Citizen. The government spent C$208 million to buy the Nortel complex. At a December 2013 briefing for journalists, defence officials said it will cost another C$506 million to refit the buildings and C$41 million in "transition costs," which are the costs of existing leases at other sites throughout Ottawa and Gatineau. But a January 2014 internal document noted that additional costs were being incurred because of the delay in moving employees to the campus. (bit.ly/1t8yLng) (1 US dollar = 1.097 Canadian dollar) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)