THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* While federal public health authorities have assured Canadians that there is very little risk of an Ebola outbreak, hospitals across the country are training staff and reinforcing protocols should an infected patient walk through their doors. (bit.ly/1C80ffj)

* The apparent presence of Russian troops in Eastern Ukraine amounts to an "active invasion," Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister John Baird said, calling Russia's advance an "absolutely reckless" and "shamelessly dishonest" provocation leading up to a National Atlantic Treaty Organization summit next week. (bit.ly/1qmzCgv)

Reports in the business section:

* First, Germany expressed reservations about parts of the Canada-Europe free trade deal. Now, European Union lawmakers are threatening to block the agreement outright. The Greens and other left-wing parties are objecting to any trade deal that contains Investor State Dispute Settlement provisions. It allows companies to sue governments when they believe their trade rights have been violated. But critics say the system gives multinationals too much power - a concern that would magnify if the Canadian agreement becomes a model for the European Union-United States free trade agreement, which is also being negotiated. (bit.ly/1pPhNIj)

NATIONAL POST

* As many as 1,000 Canadian troops at a time are expected to soon be constantly rotating through Europe. It will be the first time that Canada has so many troops across the pond since it closed two bases in Germany's Black Forest when the Cold War ended. With virtually no domestic political discussion about what Canadian Forces might end up having to do in eastern Europe, the Stephen Harper government as well as allies such as Britain have provided NATO with a template for how future deployments will try to assist NATO's easternmost allies. (bit.ly/XXOJE4)

* Canada's premiers have agreed at their annual meeting that they need more money from Ottawa to pay for healthcare and infrastructure - a familiar refrain at these gatherings - but there was no consensus on Thursday on how much cash they want to deal with crumbling roads and an aging population. (bit.ly/1lzxdk3)

FINANCIAL POST

* Repsol SA has dropped a plan to buy all of Talisman Energy Inc, and is instead weighing the purchase of some of the Canadian company's shale assets, people with knowledge of the matter said. (bit.ly/1poNQiU)

* Air Canada has a vision of turning Toronto's Pearson International Airport into a global aviation hub to rival Chicago's O'Hare - but the airline's Chief Executive Calin Rovinescu says that it could all be undone by the Ontario Liberal government's determination to dramatically increase jet fuel taxes and drive away air traffic. (bit.ly/1qN9RDt)