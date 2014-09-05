Sept 5 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The long-held dream of boosting exports of Alberta crude to Asia by the decade's end is fading, as multibillion-dollar pipelines get bogged down by local opposition and regulatory wrangling. Enbridge Inc signaled Thursday that its contentious Northern Gateway pipeline to the west coast is unlikely to start up by 2018 as planned. (bit.ly/1ty0bDo)

** Regulators in the United States have officially granted permission for the first human clinical trial of Canada's experimental Ebola vaccine. NewLink Genetics Corp, the Iowa-based drug company the public health agency of Canada licensed to produce the vaccine, announced Thursday that it has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to start Phase 1 safety trials. (bit.ly/1wbmqwZ)

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian liquefied natural gas may soon be lighting up Hawaii, if plans to ship the super-chilled gas to the Pacific island state come to fruition. As 16 LNG consortiums consider investments on the West Coast, Kelowna, British Columbia-based FortisBC Energy Inc is expected to beat the traffic and start supplying LNG to Hawaiian Electric Company under a 15-year agreement starting mid-2017, subject to regulatory approvals. (bit.ly/1rcydH4)

** Canadian exports to the European Union have climbed a whopping 40 percent in the past year, more than double the increase in the value of shipments to the United States during the same period - although far behind our largest trading partner in total money terms. As impressive as the latest export numbers are, they do mask recent troubling developments in the EU economy. (bit.ly/1qjG21t)

** Mayor Rob Ford's campaign team accidentally released the mayor's wildly quixotic C$9 billion ($8.28 billion) transit plan online Tuesday night, hours before the mayor was due to make a rare policy announcement. The document was unavailable on the mayor's campaign website Wednesday morning, just minutes before the mayor was due to speak at his campaign headquarters. (bit.ly/1uCPzA0)

** Rob Ford has been subpoenaed to testify in an upcoming extortion trial linked to his use of crack cocaine. The mayor confirmed Thursday that a homicide detective personally served him with the subpoena at his home some time in the past several weeks. Ford said he could not remember exactly when the summons arrived, nor could he say when he was expected to appear in court. (bit.ly/YgIds3)

(1 US dollar = 1.09 Canadian dollar) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)