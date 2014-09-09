UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
Sept 9 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Encana Corp has sold the rest of its stake in PrairieSky Royalty Ltd, adding a hefty equity offering to an already hot deal market. Encana will raise C$2.6 billion ($2.37 billion) when the deal closes around Sept. 26, the natural gas company said on Monday. (bit.ly/1tGPxdo)
** The Canadian government will defend ordering special forces soldiers to Iraq on both moral and pragmatic grounds, arguing that Canadians are obliged to help stop a savage militant group whose self-proclaimed caliphate risks becoming a training ground for terrorists who could attack Canada and other Western countries. (bit.ly/1wardBR)
** A special prosecutor tasked with investigating a controversial campaign to woo ethnic voters to the British Columbia Liberal Party has approved Elections Act charges - though the allegations relate to a 2012 by-election and the full investigation of the ethnic outreach program won't be complete until next year. (bit.ly/1on52Aa)
NATIONAL POST
** The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp is looking at a new formula to push some of its losses on to financial institutions, essentially forcing them to pay a deductible on mortgages insured with the Crown corporation before claims are paid, according to sources. (bit.ly/1s67MqN)
** A family of white South Africans - who sought refugee protection in Canada, claiming fear of rape and violence against whites by the black majority in their homeland - have won the Canadian Federal Court's support to continue their asylum claim. (bit.ly/1pKBKLp)
(1 US dollar = 1.0987 Canadian dollar) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.