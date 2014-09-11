Sept 11 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Much of the local television programming that Canadians
cherish won't survive without a new revenue stream for
broadcasters, BCE Inc is warning, while pleading with
the federal TV regulator to be measured in its efforts to boost
consumer choice. On Wednesday, a phalanx of executives from Bell
Media, which is owned by BCE, spent more than five
hours arguing the company's case on a range of issues at Let's
Talk TV, a regulatory hearing exploring a sprawling list of
proposals that could dramatically reshape the TV landscape in
Canada. (bit.ly/1nNp07d)
** The Canadian government will announce on Thursday that it
is lowering Employment Insurance premiums in an effort to boost
hiring at a time of sluggish job growth - the first of an
expected series of tax cuts as Ottawa moves out of deficit and
prepares to face voters in next year's federal election. (bit.ly/1rXzrwf)
** Toronto Mayor Rob Ford has been admitted to hospital with
a tumour, throwing his high-profile re-election efforts into
question with the months-long campaign in its final stretch. (bit.ly/1qMm9Pn)
NATIONAL POST
** With the recent spate of disappointing Canadian economic
data, momentum is growing for a new round of bearish bets on the
Canadian dollar's fall, particularly as the American economy -
and with it, the U.S. dollar - gains greater strength relative
to Canada. (bit.ly/1whUE4Q)
** After being expelled from Germany and banned from the
United States, United Kingdom and Australia, Canadian Muslim
preacher Bilal Philips was detained in the Philippines on
Wednesday for "inciting and recruiting people to conduct
terrorist activities." (bit.ly/1squAlj)
** Parks Canada's underwater archaeologists return to the
Arctic on Thursday with their diving equipment, hoping to reach
out and touch the wreck of a Franklin expedition ship before the
ice moves in. The divers urgently want to answer some pressing
questions before summer ends and ice prevents further
exploration. (bit.ly/YzqSed)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)