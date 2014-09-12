Sept 12 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** World oil prices sank to their lowest intraday level in more than two years on Thursday after the West's energy security watchdog cut its forecast for demand growth, threatening the earnings momentum that had returned to the Canadian oil patch. The International Energy Agency said in its September oil market report that economic weakness in Europe and China prompted it to temper its outlook for global oil demand in 2014 and 2015. (bit.ly/1nPUidE)

** It could be as long as a week before Toronto Mayor Rob Ford has a diagnosis for the tumor in his abdomen and a course of treatment is determined, news that continues to leave his political future in question. Zane Cohen, a colorectal surgeon and director of the Zane Cohen Centre for Digestive Diseases at Toronto's Mount Sinai Hospital, said Ford had a mass in his lower abdomen and would continue to undergo tests Friday. (bit.ly/1qMm9Pn)

** The roughly 70 special forces soldiers Canada is deploying to Iraq have yet to start their mission, but these elite troops would be able to teach Kurdish fighters everything from marking targets for air strikes to operating high-tech communications gear. Stephen Harper has committed Canadian soldiers to Iraq for a 30-day assignment, although it is widely believed Ottawa will ultimately extend what the government insists is not a combat mission. (bit.ly/1uqPwt2)

NATIONAL POST

** If there are worries about falling oil prices, Canadian companies aren't showing it. At a panel discussion about the oil sands at an energy conference this week in Toronto, companies seemed more concerned about pipeline shortages and acquiring 'social licenses' than the weakening price of a barrel of crude. "Commodity price remains the largest risk overall, but we are generally mostly bullish on the price of oil given the growth and demand outside of North America," Ivor Ruste, chief financial officer at Cenovus Energy Inc, said in an interview. (bit.ly/1qMyYdY)

** The Canadian government proposes to slash public servants' paid sick leave to five days a year and introduce an unpaid seven-day waiting period before they qualify for new short-term disability benefits. Treasury Board negotiators presented the government's long-awaited bargaining position on a new sick-leave regime late Wednesday at closed-door talks with the giant Public Service Alliance of Canada. (bit.ly/1xQh5jb)

** At 4 a.m. Tuesday, a ring of police officers roused Antonio Coluccio from slumber inside a house in Siderno, a village on Italy's picturesque coast that has stubbornly remained a stronghold for the Mafia, arresting him - again - and putting another dent in his hope of returning to his home and family in Canada. Coluccio, 44, lived in Richmond Hill, north of Toronto, until he was pressured to leave in 2010 by Canada's immigration authorities who said he was involved in organized crime, accusations he denied. (bit.ly/1syxrIR) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)