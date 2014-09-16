Sept 16 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Prime Minister Stephen Harper is promising tax cuts for Canadians in a matter of months, using an election-style rally to fire up conservative troops as Parliament returns and signalling the campaign to win in 2015 has begun in earnest. (bit.ly/XtYZmB)

** Canada is donating C$2.5 million worth of the specialized medical gear used to protect health-care workers who are treating Ebola patients in West Africa, the federal government announced late Monday. (bit.ly/1uCxELH)

** Wind Mobile is poised to announce a deal that will give it the financial backing it needs to become a viable fourth player in Canada's wireless industry. The company's Canadian founder is set to buy out Wind's foreign owner and recapitalize the wireless carrier with the backing of several financial players. (bit.ly/1mamnkA)

NATIONAL POST

** Newly sworn-in Alberta Premier Jim Prentice has appointed a new but smaller cabinet, including two people who aren't members of the legislature. The new cabinet has 16 ministers and three associate ministers, in addition to the premier, down from 19 ministers and 10 associate ministers under former premier Alison Redford. (bit.ly/1uF0477)

** John Tory announced on Monday he is pulling out of three mayoral debates this week, as his campaign re-calibrates with Doug Ford in the race. (bit.ly/1DdYIoP)

** Nathan Jacobson, the self-described "radioactive" businessman close to senior conservatives, cleared his name Monday in a San Diego courtroom. Justice Janis Sammartino accepted a deal reached between federal prosecutors and Jacobson's lawyer allowing Jacobson to withdraw his 2008 guilty plea for money laundering in connection with an online pharmacy. (bit.ly/1nZGddT) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)