** John Tory has opened up a 22-point lead in the race to be Toronto mayor, with last-minute addition Doug Ford in second and Olivia Chow in third, new polling numbers show. (bit.ly/1rkuOKu)

** Netflix Inc is refusing to provide the national broadcast regulator, Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), with a range of sensitive data about its online streaming operations in Canada, citing concerns the data might not be kept confidential. (bit.ly/1C8K1BQ)

** U.S.-based Target Corp may finally be making some headway in Canada. After launching in Canada last year with prices that consumers found too high, it is now starting to offer prices that beat those at discount archrival Wal-Mart Canada Corp, a new study finds. (bit.ly/ZbGwN0)

** The Liberals have won a majority government in New Brunswick on a promise to rebuild the province's roads and bridges to create jobs, turfing the Progressive Conservatives from power after one term in office. At 32, Brian Gallant is slated to become the country's youngest premier and leads the Liberals to their fourth straight election victory in the past year in Eastern Canada after wins by the party in Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia. (bit.ly/1qpdVsZ)

** Three Afghanistan National Army officers who disappeared during a break from military training at a U.S. military base in Massachusetts are now in custody at the Canadian border, authorities confirmed on Monday. (bit.ly/1qppEYq)

** Competing groups of creditors at the Nortel Networks Corp bankruptcy trial are focusing on the legal interpretation of a 10-year-old agreement to determine how to divide billions of dollars in proceeds from the sale of Nortel's patents and intellectual property. (bit.ly/1wIWTeO)