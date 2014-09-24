Sept 24 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The unique marriage of Maple Leaf Foods Inc and
activist shareholder Greg Boland ended earlier this month when
Bay Street fund West Face Capital Inc sold its four-year-old
stake in the company. (bit.ly/Y0FeTA)
** Canada's environment minister says the government is
committed to reaching a new global climate deal in Paris next
year, as leaders from two of the world's biggest carbon
emitters, the United States and China, pledged to take tougher
action to combat global warming. (bit.ly/1sXhFUn)
** Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says he will "continue to
not engage" with Sun Media - one of the country's largest
newspaper and media organizations - after one of its columnists
and TV hosts made critical and personal remarks about Trudeau's
parents. (bit.ly/1xdoLeg)
NATIONAL POST
** The day after Netflix Inc defied an order from
Canada's broadcast regulator to hand over its subscriber data,
the U.S. video-streaming service insisting it was not bound by
Canadian regulations, legal observers said the Canadian
Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission has little
recourse to force the matter besides taking the company to
court. (bit.ly/1ohvPOH)
** If the question going into the mayoralty debate on
Tuesday evening was what kind of Doug Ford would show up, the
answer was this: one that was fired up. Sticking to tried and
tested slogans about gravy trains, subways and a tax and spend
yesteryear, Councillor Ford proved he can spar with the best of
them at his first performance since joining the race, in front
of a decidedly friendly crowd at York Memorial Collegiate. (bit.ly/1tYG3t7)
** After undergoing chemotherapy to combat a rare form of
cancer, Toronto Mayor Rob Ford is home with his family after
being discharged from a Toronto hospital on Tuesday afternoon.
(bit.ly/1msaK8L)
