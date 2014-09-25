BRIEF-Iberian minerals' unit signed a JV agreement with Coronet Metals
* Iberian Minerals Ltd - unit has signed a definitive joint venture agreement ("JV") with Coronet Metals Inc
Sept 25 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
** With a decision imminent on the Site C hydroelectric project in northeastern British Columbia, area First Nations have delivered a message to the provincial government: You can have the dam or you can have liquefied natural gas, but you will not get both. The C$8-billion dam would lie in the heart of British Columbia's nascent LNG industry. (bit.ly/1qxlduF)
** Switzerland's Bank Gutenberg AG has agreed to pay C$850,000 to settle accusations that it allowed British Columbia's residents to open accounts and trade more than C$300 million worth of securities without being registered in the province. (bit.ly/1v2trBk)
** New Brunswick's premier-designate, Brian Gallant, who publicly declared his pro-choice stand in a province that restricts women's access to abortion, is moving quickly to remove those barriers. (bit.ly/1rvqcBB)
** Hundreds of Ontario residents who might have contracted tuberculosis from undiagnosed, active-TB patients at a local hospital have won a C$1.7-million settlement in an unusual class-action lawsuit. (bit.ly/1urGT30)
** In a marketing deal that critics are alleging is a tad ill-timed, one of Toronto's newest public plazas, Maple Leaf Square, is soon set to be redubbed Ford Square. The rebranding - which has nothing to do with Toronto Mayor Rob Ford - is part of a major sponsorship deal between the Ford Motor Co and square owners Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment. (bit.ly/1v2uAIY)
** A judge has suspended exploratory drilling for the TransCanada oil terminal in eastern Quebec after objections by environmentalists. The decision by Quebec Superior Court Justice Claudine Roy to grant a temporary injunction on Tuesday stops the Alberta-based company from conducting seismic surveys in Cacouna until Oct. 15. (bit.ly/1sZerQ5) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)
* KBR - awarded contract by PT Chevron Pacific Indonesia for engineering, construction management services for Chevron's operating fields in Sumatra