Sept 25 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** With a decision imminent on the Site C hydroelectric project in northeastern British Columbia, area First Nations have delivered a message to the provincial government: You can have the dam or you can have liquefied natural gas, but you will not get both. The C$8-billion dam would lie in the heart of British Columbia's nascent LNG industry. (bit.ly/1qxlduF)

** Switzerland's Bank Gutenberg AG has agreed to pay C$850,000 to settle accusations that it allowed British Columbia's residents to open accounts and trade more than C$300 million worth of securities without being registered in the province. (bit.ly/1v2trBk)

** New Brunswick's premier-designate, Brian Gallant, who publicly declared his pro-choice stand in a province that restricts women's access to abortion, is moving quickly to remove those barriers. (bit.ly/1rvqcBB)

NATIONAL POST

** Hundreds of Ontario residents who might have contracted tuberculosis from undiagnosed, active-TB patients at a local hospital have won a C$1.7-million settlement in an unusual class-action lawsuit. (bit.ly/1urGT30)

** In a marketing deal that critics are alleging is a tad ill-timed, one of Toronto's newest public plazas, Maple Leaf Square, is soon set to be redubbed Ford Square. The rebranding - which has nothing to do with Toronto Mayor Rob Ford - is part of a major sponsorship deal between the Ford Motor Co and square owners Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment. (bit.ly/1v2uAIY)

** A judge has suspended exploratory drilling for the TransCanada oil terminal in eastern Quebec after objections by environmentalists. The decision by Quebec Superior Court Justice Claudine Roy to grant a temporary injunction on Tuesday stops the Alberta-based company from conducting seismic surveys in Cacouna until Oct. 15. (bit.ly/1sZerQ5) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)