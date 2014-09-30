Sept 30 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Ottawa's apparent refusal to grant visas to the most senior
Russian and Chinese delegates at a prestigious international
astronautical conference on Monday blindsided the head of
Canada's space agency, who was left struggling to come up with
an explanation. (bit.ly/1BydUcA)
** The Canadian government will pay for maintenance and upgrades
to extend the life of the country's aging CF-18 fighters so they
last until about 2025, sources say - a strong sign that Ottawa
is far from ready to pick a new warplane. (bit.ly/1uykO2O)
** Faced with a challenge to its authority from Netflix Inc
and Google Inc, Canada's broadcast regulator
CRTC has reacted by striking the two companies' evidence from a
major public hearing, seeking to reassert its powers over
companies that broadcast in the country. (bit.ly/1uZlLxr)
NATIONAL POST
** Albertans will go to the polls in four byelections on Oct.
27, after two more Calgary MLAs announced on Monday they are
resigning. Calgary-Foothills MLA Len Webber said he is stepping
down to focus on his looming campaign for federal office,
clearing the way for a byelection run by Premier Jim Prentice. A
short time later, Calgary-West MLA Ken Hughes also announced he
would also step down to help with the renewal of the Progressive
Conservative party. (bit.ly/1rpNNEO)
** Quebec's premier says Parti Quebecois heavyweight Pierre Karl
Peladeau should get a grip on reality after he compared the
repatriation of the Constitution to the imposition of communist
rule in East Germany. (bit.ly/1qQWuS7)
** Canada's Big Three incumbent wireless providers Rogers
Communications Inc, BCE Inc and Telus Corp
are cashing in by muscling out new entrants with
prohibitively high rates to use their infrastructure, the
Competition Bureau charged on Monday. (bit.ly/1vtjFaB)
