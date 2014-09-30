Sept 30 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL ** Ottawa's apparent refusal to grant visas to the most senior Russian and Chinese delegates at a prestigious international astronautical conference on Monday blindsided the head of Canada's space agency, who was left struggling to come up with an explanation. (bit.ly/1BydUcA)

** The Canadian government will pay for maintenance and upgrades to extend the life of the country's aging CF-18 fighters so they last until about 2025, sources say - a strong sign that Ottawa is far from ready to pick a new warplane. (bit.ly/1uykO2O)

** Faced with a challenge to its authority from Netflix Inc and Google Inc, Canada's broadcast regulator CRTC has reacted by striking the two companies' evidence from a major public hearing, seeking to reassert its powers over companies that broadcast in the country. (bit.ly/1uZlLxr)

NATIONAL POST ** Albertans will go to the polls in four byelections on Oct. 27, after two more Calgary MLAs announced on Monday they are resigning. Calgary-Foothills MLA Len Webber said he is stepping down to focus on his looming campaign for federal office, clearing the way for a byelection run by Premier Jim Prentice. A short time later, Calgary-West MLA Ken Hughes also announced he would also step down to help with the renewal of the Progressive Conservative party. (bit.ly/1rpNNEO) ** Quebec's premier says Parti Quebecois heavyweight Pierre Karl Peladeau should get a grip on reality after he compared the repatriation of the Constitution to the imposition of communist rule in East Germany. (bit.ly/1qQWuS7)

** Canada's Big Three incumbent wireless providers Rogers Communications Inc, BCE Inc and Telus Corp are cashing in by muscling out new entrants with prohibitively high rates to use their infrastructure, the Competition Bureau charged on Monday. (bit.ly/1vtjFaB) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)