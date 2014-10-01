Oct 1 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** German engineering group Siemens AG and
Alberta construction company Studon Electric & Controls Inc, two
companies on the Canadian federal government's list of employers
that rely heavily on temporary foreign workers, are asking
Ottawa to retract and correct information they say is false and
potentially damaging. (bit.ly/1BzqCba)
** Toronto mayoral candidate Doug Ford is continuing to
target his attention at front-runner John Tory in the race to be
mayor, releasing new radio ads directed at the former provincial
PC leader and promising, if elected, to roll back the land
transfer tax and speak up for often overlooked parts of the city
such as Scarborough. (bit.ly/1rESt78)
** Ford Motor Co of Canada Ltd is adding 1,000 new
jobs at its assembly plant in Oakville, Ontario, to build the
redesigned Ford Edge crossover for global markets. The jobs are
being created as the auto maker prepares to launch the new
version of the vehicle early next year. (bit.ly/1vwpUKI)
NATIONAL POST
** Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper left little doubt
on Tuesday that MPs would shortly be called upon to approve a
government proposal to go to war against the Islamic State of
Iraq and Al Sham. A U.S. request for Canada to step up its
involvement in the military campaign against the extremist group
was the subject of closed-door presentations and a lengthy
exchange in the House of Commons, although Harper said so
decision had been made yet. (bit.ly/1yyRCLD)
** Toronto mayoral candidate Olivia Chow promised on Tuesday
to create 3,000 more child care spaces, including 1,500
subsidized spots, if she is elected mayor, and then fielded
questions about how she plans to arrest her downward trajectory
in the polls. (bit.ly/1rLacLL)
** The National Energy Board confirmed on Tuesday that it is
investigating Plains Midstream Canada, an indirect subsidiary of
pipeline company Plains All American Pipeline LP, which
has been closely monitored by the Alberta Energy Regulator over
two oil spills in the province dating back to 2011. An NEB
spokeswoman said that Calgary-based Plains Midstream is not in
compliance with a corrective action plan the NEB first demanded
from the company after a 2010 audit. (bit.ly/1uALP5v)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)