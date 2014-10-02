Oct 2 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** A federal cyberbullying bill, C-13, that includes controversial new surveillance powers - and immunity for telecommunications companies that voluntarily hand over private data to police - has taken another step toward becoming law, despite a recent Supreme Court ruling that critics say is at odds with the bill. (bit.ly/1r0pYND)

** Canada's largest school board is joining a handful of other academic institutions in taking steps to sever its ties to a language and culture program controlled by the Chinese government. A Toronto District School Board committee voted on Wednesday evening to terminate the Confucius Institute. All but one member on the planning and priorities committee voted in favour of terminating the accord. (bit.ly/1vzP5wd)

** Tough new federal anti-corruption rules risk disqualifying several key government suppliers, jeopardizing government plans to buy items ranging from ships and fighter jets to computer systems. At least five foreign multinationals - BAE Systems PLC, Siemens AG, Alcatel-Lucent SA, Tyco International Inc and Hewlett-Packard Co have been convicted of crimes overseas and consequently face possible 10-year bans from doing business with Ottawa. (bit.ly/1mU12w3)

** The Stephen Harper government plans further changes to its oft-maligned veterans charter, hoping to take the political sting out of complaints by ex-soldiers promising to campaign against them in the next election. (bit.ly/1psCwOk)

** As the debate over the Scarborough subway rages in the Toronto mayoral race, Ontario's transportation minister was forced on Wednesday to clarify again that the Liberal government is "moving forward" with the transit project, after the finance minister refused to commit to such a position. (bit.ly/1tjwmkL)

** The Bank of Canada will be forced to renew warnings of the possibility for higher interest rates in order to halt a "bubble" from forming in the housing market, according to Pacific Investment Management Co Managing Director Ed Devlin. (bit.ly/1thjewB)