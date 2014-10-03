Oct 3 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper will outline in
Parliament on Friday the military contribution Canada is
prepared to make to the fight against Islamic State militants,
setting the state for a vote on this combat deployment Monday.
The Prime Minister's Office made the announcement on Thursday
evening. Canada has been asked by the United States to provide
fighters and other aircraft to join air strikes against jihadist
forces that have wreaked havoc in Iraq. (bit.ly/1pvHz0n)
** The Conservative government will post a dramatically
smaller deficit for the most recent fiscal year, a $5.2 billion
shortfall that represents an $11 billion improvement over the
latest budget estimate. (bit.ly/1x5Kcer)
** After failing to find a buyer for Sears Canada Inc
, its U.S. parent now is trying to shed most of its
stake in a $380 million rights offering, raising questions about
the fate of the struggling Canadian retail operation. (bit.ly/1nT4EPI)
NATIONAL POST
** Canada could soon be sending its military into a combat
mission in Iraq over the objections of both opposition parties,
as Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau issued broad hints on Thursday
that his party, like the New Democratic Party, wouldn't be
on-side with the government. (bit.ly/1pKZXlb)
** The sale of TransCanada Corp's remaining 30
percent interest in Bison Pipeline LLC to its master limited
partnership, TC PipeLines LP, for $215 million on
Wednesday is the first step in delivering long-term value to
core shareholders, says RBC Capital Markets analyst Robert Kwan.
(bit.ly/1rQmZwf)
