** Prime Minister Stephen Harper invited the front-runner for Toronto's mayor election John Tory to meet with him in Ottawa, The Globe and Mail has learned. Harper - a public supporter of the Ford family before the drug and police scandals of the past year - sought a meeting with Tory at which the pair discussed a wide range of topics, including the mayoral race and the future of Canada's largest city. (bit.ly/1oLVC1J)

** The number of Canadian military advisers deployed to Iraq is rising as the Harper government defends its plan to send CF-18 fighters to strike Islamic State militants by telling Parliament that humanitarian aid alone is an insufficient response to the Mideast crisis. (bit.ly/1xkIaaj)

** Cpl. Ron Francis, the New Brunswick Mountie who garnered national attention for smoking medical marijuana while in uniform, has been found dead of an apparent suicide. Francis made national headlines last year after he complained he wasn't allowed to smoke medicinal marijuana for post-traumatic stress disorder while in uniform. (bit.ly/1vJAZrd)

** In an attempt to shelter himself from accusations of anti-Semitism following a Toronto mayoral debate, Doug Ford declared on Monday that his wife is Jewish. (bit.ly/1s7em1O)

** State-owned Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Co. (Kufpec) is investing $1.5-billion in Chevron Corp's liquids-rich shale resources in about 330,000 net acres in the Kaybob area of the Duvernay in west-central Alberta, the companies said. Chevron will remain the operator and has commenced a full appraisal drilling program that ends in 2017. (bit.ly/ZPNhV9)

** Air Canada and its pilots' union have reached a tentative 10-year labour deal, a full year and a half before the current contract expires, in a signal that once-icy labour relations are beginning to thaw. (bit.ly/1yJthTy)