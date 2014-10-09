Oct 9 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Brian Cornell, the new chief executive officer of Target
Corp, is taking a hands-on approach to fixing the
company's problems in Canada, making regular trips to check
stores here as he heads into the all-important holiday season.
(bit.ly/1CXeT8N)
** The Canadian government is preparing to alter copyright
law so politicians can use news footage and other journalistic
content for attack ads and campaign spots without asking
broadcasters or publishers for permission. (bit.ly/1vSRvXT)
** The Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Canada Security
Intelligence Service have redeployed investigators to track
nearly 100 foreign fighters and would-be terrorists as part of
the government's attempts to crack down on supporters of such
groups as Islamic State in Canada and abroad, federal officials
said. (bit.ly/1tEb01I)
NATIONAL POST
** Stakeholders have approved a controversial but essential
step in U.S. Steel Canada Inc's bankruptcy protection process,
allowing the company to move ahead with a restructuring that
could result in the sale of its Canadian operations. An
agreement was reached Wednesday on a $185 million loan that will
allow the company to continue operations during the
restructuring process. The loan will come from U.S. Steel
Canada's parent company, United States Steel Corp. (bit.ly/1sgFsDH)
** A new poll commissioned by an assisted-dying advocacy
group, Dying with Dignity Canada, suggests Canadians
overwhelmingly support changing the law to allow Dr. Brett
Belchetz, a Toronto based emergency physician, to perform what
would now be punishable by up to 14 years in prison - actively
help a dying patient kill himself. (bit.ly/1vOAlcZ)
** Dozens of police officers aided by two cadaver dogs
scoured a rural area north of Toronto on Wednesday in hopes of
solving the abiding mystery of just what happened to Nicole
Morin, a girl last seen in her bathing suit on her way to go
swimming with a friend 29 years ago. (bit.ly/1sgFbAH)
