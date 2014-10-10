Oct 10 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Newly released details on the temporary foreign worker
program reveal that only a handful of public servants - and for
many years none at all - were assigned to investigate whether
employers were following the rules. Records show that it was not
until 2010 that the federal government assigned staff to monitor
the program and investigate potential violations. (bit.ly/1yfBi16)
** Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, a major Toronto
hospital whose fledgling medical-tourism program is being
closely watched across the country has now treated eight
international patients who paid a total of $300,000 in fees -
but just 5 percent of that money is being re-invested in care
for Canadians. (bit.ly/1slsswG)
** Foreign live-in caregivers are concerned the federal
government will introduce legislative changes that could make it
harder for nannies to become permanent residents. They demand
that caregivers be granted permanent residency upon arrival in
Canada. (bit.ly/1sjypsE)
NATIONAL POST
** After a sun-singed jacket, some software glitches and
more than a year with blue construction fence around a
beautification project, Calgary city officials have removed a
C$559,000 art sculpture from in front of a northeast Calgary
recreation centre, unsure it can be fixed. (bit.ly/1sjLouj)
** Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Thursday
the government is planning to give police and national security
agencies "additional tools" that would make it easier to monitor
threats, as well as charge and prosecute people planning to
carry out attacks on Canadian soil. (bit.ly/1xxdNxn)
** Albertans paid nearly $1 million to add luxury upgrades
to the so-called sky palace apartment atop Edmonton's Federal
Building, the Wildrose party alleged on Thursday. Details
obtained by the opposition through a freedom of information
request show 96 change orders to the 11th floor worth nearly
$2.1 million. (bit.ly/1yfI3jJ)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)